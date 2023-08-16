"India no longer play aggressive cricket" - Salman Butt's assessment of Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that India have stopped playing aggressive cricket after Rahul Dravid took over as the head coach of the team.

He opined that the on-field body language of players also looks very relaxed. Butt pointed out that this wasn't the case during the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, suggesting that the side had a way more aggressive approach during the period.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt remarked:

"One thing is evident: India no longer play aggressive cricket. The team looks very relaxed and laid back. This wasn't the case earlier, as we could see activeness, aggression, and positive body language. However, this has been missing with this coaching setup. If you analyse the fitness and body language of the two captains, there is a huge difference."

Notably, India were subjected to a lot of criticism following their underwhelming performance in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies. The Men in Maroon beat the Hardik Pandya-led side 3-2.

The series defeat has concerned many Indian fans on the road to the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"India have a large talent pool, but what about combinations?" - Salman Butt on India's bench strength

Salman Butt further stated that while India have a huge pool of talented players, they still need to work on getting their overall combinations right.

He pointed out that the side lack enough depth in their fast bowling unit, highlighting how they do not have backups for the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, adding:

"India have a large talent pool, but what about combinations? Those are two different things. You may have six more batters, but do you have another Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, or Mohammed Shami? We don't see the depth in their fast bowling in the second tier."

India will next be seen in action against Ireland in a three-match T20I series, beginning in Dublin on Friday, August 18. Rahul Dravid won't travel with the team for the assignment.

Former domestic player Sitanshu Kotak will be the head coach, while the returning Jasprit Bumrah has been named captain for the series.