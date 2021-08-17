"India have made England cry"- Danish Kaneria hails India's emphatic win

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has heaped praise on the Indian team for comprehensively beating England by 151 runs at Lord's. This is India's third win at the venue and by far one of their best overseas Test wins.

India went into Day 5 under the gun, as England looked favourites to win. But their lower order added crucial runs that swelled their lead to 270. Eventually, England couldn't bat out the 60 overs, and were bowled out for 120 with eight overs left in the game.

Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible. pic.twitter.com/cJJ6PpcHm5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2021

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained how brilliantly the Indian bowlers performed and sealed the thrilling win.

"It looked as if England would bat out the remaining two sessions, but the Indian bowling was absolutely superb. This is India's third win at Lord's after 1986 and 2014, and has been an epic victory by 151 runs. They have made England cry," Danish Kaneria said.

Bumrah, Shami's partnership made England feel helpless: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria especially lauded Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for showing brilliant application with the bat. The duo added a sensational 89 runs for the ninth wicket, and England couldn't break their partnership.

Captain Joe Root seemed to be more focused on bouncing both Bumrah and Shami rather than getting them dismissed. His field placing was also questionable. India took advantage of the same, and posted a score from which they ensured they wouldn't lose the game.

"England took a lead of 27 runs and made a strong comeback in the game. But India undid all their hard work, and the credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Bumrah made a vital 34, and Shami scored a brilliant 56, and their partnership made England feel helpless," Danish Kaneria concluded.

The two teams will next meet on August 25th at Headingley, Leeds, for the third Test.

