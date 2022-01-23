India "missing spark" they had under Virat Kohli - Former selector Sarandeep Singh

Former selector Sarandeep Singh said that India missed the "spark" that Virat Kohli brought as captain as they slumped to a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa.

The loss saw South Africa take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series going into the final match tomorrow.

India also lost the Test series 2-1.

The former selector said that India were favorites in both series, and that the defeats were not just due to the players, but also due to the captaincy.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said:

"India were favourites from day one not only in Test matches but even in the ODIs. In the second Test, India lost badly but only thing is, it is not about the players. It is about captaincy too."

Comparing KL Rahul's leadership with that of Kohli, he said:

"The way we thought KL Rahul will be very cool and calm but if you see Virat's captaincy then he was very energetic and pumped up. In the same way the team used to play as all the players were pumped up but now what I feel sitting from outside is somehow Indian team is missing that spark. They don't have that spark and that energy is not there."

Rahul captained India in the second Test as Kohli missed the match with injury and is the captain in the ODI series as Rohit Sharma is ruled out with a hamstring niggle.

Speaking further about the effect Kohli had as captain and Ravi Shastri as head coach, Sarandeep said:

"You see what Ravi Shastri did with the team. How Ravi Shastri pumped up the team. This team was doing so well for the last seven years under Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli and they both were aggressive and modern day cricket needs something like that. They have to be aggressive. Look at the way SA played. They were aggressive and look at the way they have won."

Ravi Shastri's tenure ended after the 2021 T20 World Cup and he was replaced by former India captain Rahul Dravid.

South Africa were disciplined, played like champions - Sarandeep Singh

In the second ODI, India scored 286, but the hosts chased the target down with seven wickets to spare.

Speaking about South Africa's performances, Sarandeep Singh said:

"They scored big runs as 287 is a big total. South Africa played like champions. They played disciplined cricket, they played for win."

He said that pacer Prasidh Krishna should be tried in the third ODI. Sarandeep said:

"Mohammed Siraj is still injured but I am in huge favour of Prasidh Krishna. The young tall fast bowler should be given a chance."

While the first two ODIs were in Paarl, the third match will be played tomorrow at Newlands, Cape Town.

Edited by Arnav