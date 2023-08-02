"India needed that flurry of a finish"- Parthiv Patel lauds India's middle-order for coming good in 3rd ODI vs WI

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel lauded India's middle-order of Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav for making vital contributions in getting them to a mammoth total of 351 in the third ODI against West Indies.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill added 143 runs for the first wicket and gave their team a solid platform to build on. Samson (51), Hardik (70*) and Suryakumar (35) chipped in with valuable scores to ensure that the platform set by the openers didn't go in vain.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India's series win over West Indies, here's what Parthiv Patel had to say about the visitors' middle-order firing:

"The highlight for me was the way Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav batted and the flurry with which they scored their runs. India needed that flurry of a finish."

Patel further spoke about how the Indian openers cashed in on the loose deliveries by the hosts. He added:

"West Indies bowlers were a bit wayward in their line and length and didn't make use of the help early on in the pitch. But Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill batted brilliantly. They will be disappointed that they didn't get to their individual hundreds because it was there for the taking."

West Indies batters didn't turn up: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel also shed light on how good the Indian bowlers were in reply, not letting the West Indies get any momentum into their chase whatsoever. Mukesh Kumar gave the early dents and then it was Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav who completed a clinical performance.

On this, Patel stated:

"It is safe to say that West Indies batters didn't turn up. Mukesh Kumar bowled in good areas and got his three wickets. Shardul Thakur did was Shardul Thakur has done all his career. He took four wickets and clean-up job was done by Kuldeep Yadav. It was a flat pitch. India scored 351 and we were expecting West Indies to come out attacking. However, Mukesh Kumar was right on cue."

The massive 200-run win will give India immense confidence with their next ODI assignment being the Asia Cup in a month's time.