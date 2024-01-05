India & Pakistan drawn with USA, Canada & Ireland in Group A of 2024 T20 World Cup: Reports

India will play against Pakistan, the USA, Canada, and Ireland in Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup, according to The Telegraph. The tournament will be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies between June 4 and 20.

Twenty teams will participate in the tournament and will be divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the so-called Super-Eight stage.

The report added that the draw for the Super-Eight stage has been pre-decided for each team. For example, if England qualify in either of the top two spots in Group A, they'll be assigned the 'B1' tag and their three opponents will be determined accordingly. These seedings will be set on pre-tournament rankings. It has been done to allow traveling fans to plan ahead.

England and Australia are together in Group B. They'll be joined by Namibia, Scotland, and Oman. All matches of this group will be played in the Caribbean. All matches of Group A will, similarly, be played in the USA entirely.

South Africa will face three Asian teams, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan alongside the Netherlands in Group D. New Zealand and the West Indies will clash with Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea in Group C.

Other reports have suggested that India will open their campaign on June 4 against Ireland. The Men in Blue will play the much-hyped clash against Pakistan on June 9 in New York. They are likely to play their Super-Eight matches in Barbados, which is also likely to host the tournament's final.

All reported groups for the 2024 men's T20 World Cup

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland.

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Uganda, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

