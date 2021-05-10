India to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is during tour of Sri Lanka in July

Team India are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is during their tour of Sri Lanka in July this year, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) proposal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contains an itinerary that suggests three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16 and 19, followed by the T20I games on July 22, 24 and 27.

Team India are slated to arrive in Sri Lanka a week prior to the start of the ODI leg of the tour and follow a week-long quarantine that will be split into two parts.

In the first part, players and staff will have to strictly isolate themselves from others for three days in their hotel rooms. Over the next four days, the team will be able to train but will be restricted to the ground and the hotel.

Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, it is improbable that crowds will be allowed at the stadiums. The venues for the games during this tour are yet to be finalized.

This will be Team India's first tour to the island nation in over three years. They last toured Sri Lanka in March 2018 for the Nidahas Trophy.

Team India to miss Test stars during tour of Sri Lanka

India will be without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and other Test players who will then be in England for a multi-format tour.

The selectors will likely give chances to young players from the large pool that is available, courtesy of the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who couldn't make it to the Test squad, is likely to be a part of the Sri Lanka series.

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and other players who won't be going to England are expected to fly to Sri Lanka.

India's squad for the tour of England

Team India squad for England tour

Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wkt; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla