"India should not play four pacers at The Oval" - Harbhajan Singh vouches for the selection of R Ashwin 

Former India player Harbhajan Singh wants India to revert back to the two spinners and three seamers formula for the fourth Test. The visitors have so far been employing the four fast bowlers approach in the series. It worked for them at Lord's but the seamers failed to perform at the Leeds test.

The desire to ignite something different every day never burns out. 🤜 🔥🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/6U9s7LZpP6 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 26, 2021

R. Ashwin was not a part of the playing eleven across the first three Tests. India have only made solitary changes to the line-up so far with the introduction of Ishant Sharma in place of the injured Shardul Thakur.

🔸 1⃣9⃣8⃣ international matches

🔸 4⃣3⃣4⃣ international wickets

🔸 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner



Here's wishing senior #TeamIndia pacer @ImIshant a very happy birthday. 👏 🎂



Let's relive his brilliant 4⃣-wicket haul against Bangladesh 🎥 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

Harbhajan Singh firmly believes that if batsmen put runs on the board, then the Indian bowling unit has the ability to scalp 20 wickets. He added that Ishant Sharma should make way to accommodate Ashwin in the playing XI. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said:

'If the batsmen make the runs, I do believe we have the bowlers to get 20 wickets in the form of Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Ashwin and Jadeja, I think these five bowlers should play the Test. India should not play four pacers at the Oval. Ashwin and Jadeja can provide depth in batting. Ashwin has also taken six wickets in the county game as well,'

Ashwin had represented Surrey in a County Championship game at the Oval ahead of the England series. He capped off a good outing with a terrific spell in the second innings that yielded six wickets.

Ball will turn and bounce at The Oval: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, who was part of the Indian team that played at the Oval in 2002 and represented Surrey in county cricket, claimed that if spinners bowl an upright seam, they will be rewarded with turn and bounce. Harbhajan added:

'I've played two years of country cricket there and what I learned in those years is that , if the spinner bowls with an upright seam, there will be both spin and bounce. India will be favorites at The Oval,'

Team selection and combination will be a key focus as India head into the fourth Test after a humiliating defeat at Leeds in their third contest.

Edited by Diptanil Roy