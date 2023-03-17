India to play three T20Is in Ireland in September 2023

Ireland's men's cricket team will host India for three T20Is in September this year. This will be the second time in a year that the Men in Blue will tour Ireland to play white-ball cricket, having done so in June 2022.

However, the Irish Cricket Board has chosen to play their ODI World Cup Super League matches against Bangladesh in Chelmsford in May. If other results go their way, their 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh should be enough to clinch a direct qualification birth for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom expressed his excitement at India's visit to play white-ball cricket apart from the ODI series against Bangladesh and a Test against England.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"Summer 2023 will be a feast of men's cricket but will look very different to normal for fans.We can today confirm India visiting Ireland for a second consecutive year and confirm the World Cup Super League series against Bangladesh will proceed in early May. This is on top of the already announced Test match at Lord's in June and the three-match ODI series in September against England."

As far as keeping the ODI series against Bangladesh in Chelmsford, Deutrom said it was the perfect venue.

"We need a venue where the weather patterns and playing facilities give us the best chance of mitigating any rain impact. Unfortunately, it is likely too early in the Irish season to prepare pitches to ODI standard unless we have a remarkably dry April. This only underscores our determination to accelerate the development of our permanent venue infrastructure, an objective which remains among my most pressing."

Ireland are currently 11th in the World Cup Super League standings, having won six and lost 13.

Hardik Pandya captained India to a 2-0 series win over Ireland last year

Hardik Pandya. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hardik Pandya captained the Men in Blue to a series sweep in June 2022 as the selectors rested a lot of key players for that leg. However, the hosts ran it quite close in the final game, chasing 226.

It was Deepak Hooda's maiden T20I hundred that set the Irishmen a massive chase; however, the home side tried to chase it with aplomb. Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 60 off 37 balls, but his side fell short by four runs.

Pandya is also likely to be the captain this year.

