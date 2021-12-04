India to postpone T20Is, play only 3 Tests and 3 ODIs against South Africa: Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has revealed that India's tour of South Africa will only comprise the Test and ODI series, with the T20Is to be played "at a later date".

India were supposed to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is, in that order, in the Rainbow Nation, starting on December 17. However, the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is widespread in South Africa, has forced the stakeholders to rejig the tour.

In this regard, Jay Shah told news agency ANI:

"BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date."

While the revised dates haven't been confirmed yet, the whole tour is likely to be delayed by a few days. It is now likely to start on December 26 with the Boxing Day Test followed by the remaining two Tests and three ODIs.

India's importance to Test cricket in a T20 World Cup year is an interesting call

The BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) were earlier reported to be considering dropping the first Test of the tour. However, the importance given to the Test series ahead of the more financially-beneficial T20Is is an interesting call.

The fact that this has happened in a T20 World Cup year makes it even more intriguing. While the actual rationale behind the call will be revealed soon, for now, it can be seen as a commitment towards the longest format. The Test series is also crucial to India and South Africa's prospects in the World Test Championship (2021-23)

It will now also be interesting to see how the two boards reschedule the T20I series, given how both teams have packed schedules leading to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

