India raise serious concerns over ball change protocol ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test: Reports

Team India have expressed their unhappiness over the ball change protocol heading into the fifth Test against England. The fifth Test begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.

Following the ball change protocols in the ongoing Test series, India have reached out to the ICC match referee, as per a report by The Indian Express. Raising serious concerns, the management feels that the hosts have received treatment according to their preference when it comes to changing balls. This statement comes with regard to the third Test that was played at Lord's.

According to the report, when the second new ball lost shape while the visitors were bowling after just ten overs, the replacement ball they were given was 30-35 overs old. As per the protocol, the replacement ball must be just as old as the original ball. However, the umpires informed the visitors that no such ball was in stock.

“At Lord’s, after about 10 overs, the Dukes ball lost its shape, something that has been happening so often in the series. The ball failed to pass through the rings that the umpires carry on the field to check if the ball is uniformly spherical. However, the umpires didn’t have a ball that was 10 overs old, so the Indian team at a crucial moment of the match got a ball that was 30-35 overs old,” an official was quoted as saying.

The visitors were disappointed as they believe the ball they got was softer and older. When they asked to switch back to the original ball, the visitors were not allowed to do so.

“When you ask for a ball change, you aren’t told about the age of the replacement you will be getting. At Lord’s, we weren’t told that the replacement would be 30 to 35 overs old. If we were told, we would have continued with the deformed ball that was used for 10 overs. The ICC needs to intervene. This rule needs to be changed,” the official added.

Notably, England went on to win the closely fought Test by 22 runs and gained a 2-1 series lead as well. The official urged for the need to change the process of picking balls before every Test.

Can India draw level at The Oval?

India managed to draw the fourth Test in Manchester, keeping their hopes of leveling the series alive. The fifth match at The Oval is a must-win for them. Even if they draw the game, England will still end up winning the series 2-1.

The hosts will be without Ben Stokes, who is ruled out due to a shoulder injury. They will also miss the presence of Jofra Archer. While it could come as a ray of hope for the visitors, they have their own set of challenges.

Shubman Gill and Co. are likely to miss ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Further, Rishabh Pant was already ruled out of the fifth Test. Therefore, it will be challenging for them to come out and win this game.

That said, they will take inspiration from their effort in the previous game. They will have to play their best cricket to draw the series and share spoils.

