India was really special because I was born and brought up in Mumbai: Ajaz Patel on 10-wicket haul in Wankhede Test

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said his historic 10-wicket haul against India was "really special" because he was born and brought up in Mumbai, adding that he had always dreamt of playing in the city and to achieve a feat like that was "surreal".

During the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Patel became the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings after Jim Laker (England) and Anil Kumble (India).

The left-arm spinner recorded figures of 10/119 from 47.5 overs, dismissing India for 325 in the first innings.

In an interview with Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Urooj Mumtaz, posted on the official Pakistan Cricket Twitter handle, Patel said:

"It was really special. I have had quite a few special moments in my career so far. I am blessed to have those experiences, but India was really special because I was brought up in Mumbai, I was born in Mumbai and there was a dream to play in Mumbai to begin with. Then to have something like that unfold was very special, it was quite surreal."

Patel is currently featuring for the Black Caps in the two-Test series against Pakistan. The first game ended in a tiresome draw after batters dictated terms on a flat track in Karachi.

The 34-year-old has managed to pick up just three wickets in as many innings so far in the series. The spinner accepted that Pakistan's pitches are challenging, not just for spin bowlers but for every bowler.

While providing his assessment on the kind of surfaces in Pakistan, Patel noted:

"I think we have realised quite quickly, having watched their series against England and the past series in Pakistan. The conditions all over in Asia are slightly different (in Pakistan)."

Ajaz Patel noted that there isn't as much spin or any pace on offer in Pakistan, saying "it is a war of attrition" in the country.

"Probably not as much sharp spin and there is not as much pace in the surface. It's a war of attrition over here. Sometimes it is about being in good areas for a longer period of time, asking good questions and bowling your best bowlers over and over again."

"It was quite an amazing game to be in" - Ajaz Patel recalls fifer on Test debut vs Pakistan

Ajaz Patel made his Test debut in the first of a three-match series against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018. Chasing a moderate target of 175 in the fourth innings, a promising 82-run stand between Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq for the fourth wicket put Pakistan in a comfortable position.

Neil Wagner provided the breakthrough with the dismissal of Shafiq, but Patel was the man to turn the tide of the game. He picked up four of the last five Pakistan wickets, including that of Ali for the final dismissal.

New Zealand won by four runs in a nail-biting encounter as Pakistan crumbled from 130/3 to 171/10. Ajaz Patel was awarded the Player of the Match award for his outstanding 5/59 in the fourth innings.

While admitting that his Test debut was a nervous game, he said:

"Yeah, obviously, quite a nervous game. My first game and I remember starting that last morning off quite well. Myself and Neil (Wagner) bowled really well to start the morning off. Everything just kind of fell in our favour."

He added:

"It was quite an amazing game to be in, for your first game to finish like that and (to) have a fifer under your name in international career was quite special."

Ajaz Patel has 48 Test wickets in 14 matches at an average of 31.76, including three fifers and one 10-wicket haul.

