5 records Ajaz Patel broke on the way to taking all 10 wickets in 2nd India vs New Zealand 2021 Test

Ajaz Patel wreaked havoc in Mumbai during the 2nd Test against India (Image Courtesy: BCCI)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Dec 04, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Listicle

New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became the first bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in one Test innings since 1999. The Mumbai-born star accomplished the feat against India at the Wankhede Stadium earlier today.

Ajaz Patel opened his account by taking Shubman Gill's wicket. His next nine wickets were those of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 10/119 in his spell of 47.2 overs. On that note, we will take a look at the five records broken by Ajaz Patel in Mumbai.

#1 Best figures by a New Zealand bowler in international cricket

Ajaz Patel has broken Sir Richard Hadlee&#039;s longstanding record (Image Courtesy: BCCI)
Ajaz Patel broke Sir Richard Hadlee's record for the best bowling figures by a New Zealand bowler in international cricket history. Hadlee returned with figures of 9/52 against Australia in the 1985 Brisbane Test.

It took more than three decades for a bowler to break Hadlee's record. Patel is now number one on the list.

#2 Ajaz Patel became the first bowler to 10 wickets in the 1st innings of an international match

Ajaz Patel made history at the Wankhede Stadium (Image Courtesy: BCCI)
Ajaz Patel became the third bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in Test cricket earlier today. Before him, Anil Kumble and James Laker accomplished this unique feat.

But both Kumble and Laker recorded their respective 10-wicket hauls in the second innings, which was the fourth innings of that Test. Meanwhile, Ajaz registered his 10-wicket haul in the first innings of the India vs New Zealand Mumbai Test match.

#3 Ajaz Patel now has the best bowling figures by a left-arm spinner in international cricket

Ajaz Patel bettered Rangana Herath&#039;s bowling figures in Mumbai (Image Courtesy: BCCI)
Former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath held the record for best figures by a left-arm spinner in Tests before Ajaz Patel bagged his 10th wicket in Mumbai. Herath bowled a spell of 9/127 against Pakistan in 2014.

But the retired Sri Lankan player no longer holds the number one spot. Ajaz Patel has displaced him with a spell of 10/119.

#4 First bowler to take a 10-wicket haul for a visiting team

Ajaz Patel becomes the first player to take 10 wickets in a Test innings outside home.Previous best was George Lohmann 9/28 v SA at Johannesburg in 1896.#INDvNZ

Ajaz Patel was born in Mumbai but he took his maiden 10-wicket haul for New Zealand. Anil Kumble and James Laker picked up their 10-wicket hauls while playing for the home team.

Kumble took a 10-wicket haul for India in Delhi, while Laker did that for England in Manchester. Patel has broken George Lohmann's record for the best figures by a visiting team's bowler.

#5 Best bowling figures by a player in his home city in international matches

Best Test bowling figures at city of birth:10/119 - Ajaz Patel🇳🇿 v IND at Mumbai, 20219/51 - Muttiah Muralitharan🇱🇰 v ZIM at Kandy, 20029/56 - Abdul Qadir🇵🇰 v ENG at Lahore, 19878/15 - Stuart Broad🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v AUS at Nottingham, 2015#INDvNZ

As mentioned ahead, Ajaz Patel was born in Mumbai, and the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand is taking place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. So technically it is a home game for Patel.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The left-arm spinner broke Muttiah Muralitharan's record for the best figures by a bowler playing on his home ground in international cricket history.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
