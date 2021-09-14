"India recently have shown that it can be done" - David Gower opens up about the Ashes in Australia 

Former England captain and one of the greatest openers of the game, David Gower, has backed the current England side to come good in Australia. The England team will be traveling to Australia later this year to participate in the Ashes.

The iconic rivalry will mean a lot more this time as World Test Championship points will be involved. Speaking to Cricket.com/TV's YouTube channel, Gower looked confident when asked about England's chances in the Ashes Down Under later this year. Gower said:

"Root would like to emulate Strauss as a captain and claim an Ashes series victory down under. India recently have shown that it can be done."

One of England's strengths over the stretch of the summer has been their bowling. Gower thinks that the bowlers will have their task cut out against a strong Aussie line-up at home yet again.

The Leicesterian batsman feels bowling with the Kookaburra is a different challenge and also shared his views on a 39-year-old leading the England pace attack. Gower said:

"A 39-year-old Anderson continuing to lead England's bowling is partially worrying as he'd need to be replaced soon. Credit needs to go to the modern cricketing systems of not for that Anderson would have been done 5 years ago."

BCCI's power in cricket is unparalleled: David Gower

Shifting the conversation from the Ashes to the health of world cricket in general, Gower had much to say. The former England captain made some remarks regarding the power structure in cricket and said:

"It is true that BCCI have unparalleled power in world cricket. On numerous occasions in the way ICC operates, BCCI has flexed it's muscles. But this is what comes from being the powerhouse in the game."

Also Read

There has been a debate about the dynamics the world cricket for some time now. The infamous 'Big 3' and their weight in the decisions made by the ICC has left some pundits of the game baffled. Questioning the way the ICC has operated and made decisions off late, Gower does feel there is favoritism in the game.

"The ICC looks more like a club than a governing body. It brings people together to discuss matters related to cricket but it does favor the bigger boards. Here, we do have a situation where India are simply the strongest and they back this up with performance as well," said Gower.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar