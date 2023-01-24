India red hot favorites for the World Cup, says Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who has been very critical of India’s approach in white ball cricket in the past, reckons that the Men in Blue will be the favorites for the upcoming World Cup slated to be played in India between October-November.

Vaughan feels that India has adopted an attacking approach in ODI cricket which definitely makes them red-hot favorites for the marquee event.

Amidst a blistering start from Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill in the third ODI against New Zealand, Vaughan took to his Twitter handle to express his thoughts.

“India finally committing to playing One Day Cricket in the aggressive way makes them Red hot favorites to win the men’s World Cup this year,” Vaughan wrote.

In the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, India has come out all guns blazing and has adopted an ultra-aggressive approach which was again on display during their final encounter at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

India got off to a steady start courtesy of the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill and once they figured out the flatness of the pitch, the duo started blasting the New Zealand bowlers to all corners of the ground. They complemented each other brilliantly as the runs started to flow from their bat.

None of the New Zealand bowlers had any answers in front of their electrifying strokeplay. Both Rohit and Gill went on to make centuries but fell soon after.

Platform set for the middle order after a blitzkrieg from Rohit-Gill

However, the platform has been set for the likes of Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya to launch a scathing attack on the New Zealand bowlers in the last 20 overs.

At the time of posting the article, India had reached 247/2 at the end of the 31st over with Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan at the crease.

Host nations have won the 50-over World Cup since India started the trend back in 2011. Since then, it has been Australia and England who went on to lift the coveted title in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

