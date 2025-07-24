India to return to England in 2026 for 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs; women’s team set for multi-format tour

Team India will return to English shores for a blockbuster limited-overs series in 2026 as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced fixtures for next summer. While the men's side will ply their trade in five T20Is and three ODIs, their female counterparts will play a historic Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground apart from three T20Is.

The Indian team had last played a limited-overs series in England in 2022, squaring off in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tourists won both legs by 2-1 margins.

The Englishmen will also host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Ben Stokes and co. will play a couple of three-Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan. Apart from India, the women's side will play against New Zealand and Ireland.

Indian men's and women's fixtures for 2026 England tour

England men vs India men

July 1, Wednesday - ENG vs IND, 1st T20I, Durham - 11:00 PM IST.

July 4, Saturday - ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I, Manchester - 7:00 PM IST.

July 7, Tuesday - ENG vs IND, 3rd T20I, Nottingham - 11:00 PM IST.

July 9, Thursday - ENG vs IND, 4th T20I, Bristol - 11:00 PM IST.

July 11, Saturday - ENG vs IND, 5th T20I, Southampton - 11:00 PM IST.

July 14, Tuesday - ENG vs IND, 1st ODI, Birmingham - 5:30 PM IST.

July 16, Thursday - ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI, Cardiff - 5:30 PM IST.

July 19, Saturday - ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI, London - 3:30 PM IST.

England women vs India women

May 28, Thursday - ENG vs IND, 1st T20I, Chelmsford- 11:00 PM IST.

May 30, Saturday - ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I, Bristol - To be confirmed.

June 2, Tuesday - ENG vs IND, 3rd T20I, Taunton - 11:00 PM IST.

July 10, Friday - ENG vs IND, Only Test, Lord's - 3:30 PM IST.

