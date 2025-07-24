India to return to England in 2026 for 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs; women’s team set for multi-format tour

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 24, 2025 15:39 IST
India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty
Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India will return to English shores for a blockbuster limited-overs series in 2026 as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced fixtures for next summer. While the men's side will ply their trade in five T20Is and three ODIs, their female counterparts will play a historic Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground apart from three T20Is.

The Indian team had last played a limited-overs series in England in 2022, squaring off in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tourists won both legs by 2-1 margins.

The Englishmen will also host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Ben Stokes and co. will play a couple of three-Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan. Apart from India, the women's side will play against New Zealand and Ireland.

Indian men's and women's fixtures for 2026 England tour

England men vs India men

July 1, Wednesday - ENG vs IND, 1st T20I, Durham - 11:00 PM IST.

July 4, Saturday - ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I, Manchester - 7:00 PM IST.

July 7, Tuesday - ENG vs IND, 3rd T20I, Nottingham - 11:00 PM IST.

July 9, Thursday - ENG vs IND, 4th T20I, Bristol - 11:00 PM IST.

July 11, Saturday - ENG vs IND, 5th T20I, Southampton - 11:00 PM IST.

July 14, Tuesday - ENG vs IND, 1st ODI, Birmingham - 5:30 PM IST.

July 16, Thursday - ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI, Cardiff - 5:30 PM IST.

July 19, Saturday - ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI, London - 3:30 PM IST.

England women vs India women

May 28, Thursday - ENG vs IND, 1st T20I, Chelmsford- 11:00 PM IST.

May 30, Saturday - ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I, Bristol - To be confirmed.

June 2, Tuesday - ENG vs IND, 3rd T20I, Taunton - 11:00 PM IST.

July 10, Friday - ENG vs IND, Only Test, Lord's - 3:30 PM IST.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
