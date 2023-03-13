India's 2011 WC heroes Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh to play in Legends Cricket Trophy at Ghaziabad

India's 2011 ODI World Cup heroes Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh will return to the cricket field for the inaugural Legends Cricket Trophy tournament later this month. The launch event of the new competition took place in Delhi on Monday, March 13, in the presence of Sehwag.

Six teams, namely Guwahati Avengers, Indore Knights, Nagpur Ninjas, Patna Warriors, Chandigarh Champs, and Vizag Knights will compete in the nine-day tournament from March 22 to 30. Ghaziabad's VVIP Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will play host to all the matches.

There will be two matches on every day from March 22 to 29, starting at 3.00 pm IST and 7.30 pm IST. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals on March 29, followed by the summit clash on March 30.

The Board of Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) will organize the tournament. Expressing his gratitude to the board, Virender Sehwag said in a media release:

"It is fantastic what the BVCI is doing for former cricketers by providing them with an avenue to be in touch with the game they so love. These legend tournaments help us in various ways including extending our professional careers, catching up with old friends as well as helping us to keep fit."

Virender Sehwag added that fans will also get an opportunity to watch their favorite cricketers live in action once again because of the legends tournaments.

Which cricketers will play in the Legends Cricket Trophy along with Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh?

Apart from India's three 2011 World Cup heroes, some big names like Sanath Jayasuriya, TM Dilshan, Nick Compton, Richard Levi, Isuru Udana, Praveen Kumar, and Thisara Perera have also been confirmed to play in the inaugural season of the Legends Cricket Trophy.

The broadcast and ticketing details for this event will be out soon. The tournament will start on March 22 with a clash between Guwahati Avengers and Indore Knights.

