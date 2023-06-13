India's 2023 domestic season to kick off on June 28, Deodhar Trophy returns after 4 years 

India's 2023–24 domestic cricket season will begin on June 28 with the Duleep Trophy. Six zonal teams — North, South, West, East, Central, and North East — will compete in the first-class tournament until July 26 in Bangalore.

The tournament is only five matches long. Last year's finalists, West and South, have earned direct qualification into the semi-finals. The remaining four teams will compete in two quarterfinals. The winners will clash in the semi-finals against West and South, followed by a final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has asked all teams to finalize their squads by June 15 and appoint a zonal selection committee and a convenor to oversee the proceedings and report to the Board. The convenors will also nominate a coach, support staff, physiotherapist, trainer, performance analyst, masseur, and manager.

"All Zonal Convenors are requested to conduct their respective selection committee meetings and submit the squad, including players and support staff, as per the above guidelines on or before Thursday," Abey Kuruvilla, BCCI General Manager of Game Development, said in the official communication.

West won last year's Duleep Trophy by trouncing South Zone by 294 runs at the SNR College Cricket Ground. West conceded a first-innings lead of 57 but came back on the backs of a 265 from Yashasvi Jaiswal and 127 from Sarfaraz Khan, with the former recently getting a call-up to the national Test team as a reserve.

The Deodhar Trophy, to begin on July 24, comes as a boost to India's domestic season

The Deodhar Trophy, the 50-over knockout competition, will begin next month in Puducherry and is tentatively scheduled between July 24 and August 3. It is played between four teams — India A, B, and C — which are selected by the BCCI.

India B won the 2019-20 title of the four-match tournament under Parthiv Patel, who's now a commentator.

The crucial tournament, which sees the country's best List A talent pitted against each other, was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this being a World Cup year would be a big boost to the domestic season.

