"India's biggest challenge would be to find that right combination" - Parthiv Patel 

Parthiv Patel has given his insight on India's team-building process for the next T20 World Cup. The former Indian wicketkeeper feels that management will have to begin the forging process well before the 2024 edition of the tournament.

The Indian team mixed and matched several combinations in the build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup. It did not pay off as England destroyed India by 10 wickets in the semifinals at the Adelaide Oval.

The Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid (captain-coach) axis had plenty of games to experiment with a busy cricketing schedule giving them the opportunity to do so. India closed in a on a final playing XI prior to the Asia Cup. However, injuries to key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja upset the balance once again going into the World Cup.

Patel feels India has an abundance of talent in the T20 format but thinks that the team has to be locked in with certain players to allow the cricketers to get used to each other. He told Cricbuzz:

"I've always been saying, even before the World Cup, that India's biggest challenge would be to find that right combination. There is no shortage of talented players, who can take anybody's place at any point of time. They all have done really well in the IPL or at the international level, whenever they have got an opportunity."

India might opt to reboot and build from scratch for the next T20 World Cup with all leadership players now in their thirties. The brand of cricket was also questioned with the openers playing timidly in particular.

"I thought India was well prepared before the WC" - Parthiv Patel

India played plenty of T20Is in the build up to the 2022 World Cup. They performed well in the bilateral series but faltered on the big stage.

The Rohit Sharma-led side were one of the first countries to reach Australia. Their camp in Perth allowed them to play practice games and get used to the conditions. Patel felt India were well-prepared for the tournament.

"India's biggest challenge, even moving forward from now, would be the approach with which they want to play and the right combination, the right players at the right point of time."

Patel continued:

"I thought India was well prepared before the WC, they tried everything and before a couple of months, they knew their playing XI or which 15 would be going into the WC."

The three-match T20I series against New Zealand will be India's final set of matches in the shortest format of 2022. The series opener between the two sides in Wellington was washed out due to rain.

