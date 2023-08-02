"India's biggest plus in the series is Kuldeep Yadav"- Parthiv Patel

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes Kuldeep Yadav's form is the biggest takeaway for India from their ODI series win against the West Indies. The left-am wrist-spinner picked up seven wickets in three games and has looked at his absolute best.

Kuldeep has enjoyed great success in the past 12 months. He has made some changes to his bowling and has become quicker through the air. That has given him the desired results and he seems to become more effective than earlier.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India's series win over West Indies, here's what Parthiv Patel had to say about Kuldeep Yadav:

"India's biggest plus in the series is Kuldeep Yadav. He did take his wickets but also the confidence with which he bowled, is the biggest positive."

He further added:

"West Indies had given India a bit of a scare by defeating them in second ODI. But India made a brilliant comeback. They were at their ruthless best and didn't give West Indies even the slightest of chances."

Parthiv Patel on Ishan Kishan's performances

Parthiv Patel was delighted with the way Ishan Kishan performed in the entire ODI series, scoring three fifties in a row and winning the Player of the Series award. The former cricketer spoke about how well Kishan rotated the strike, which wasn't previously associated with his ODI game.

On this, Patel stated:

"Ishan used his feet really well against Mayers when he was swinging the ball. There were a few times when they tested him with short balls, but he hooked and pulled really well. He was decisive in his stroke play throughout the series and has been rotating the strike, that has been the question about Ishan Kishan's batting."

Parthiv Patel also praised Shubman Gill for coming good with a well-made 85 after a tough Test series. He added:

"He (Gill) didn't have a good Test series and didn't get runs in a couple of games in the one-day series as well. But he came out today and batted with a positive mindset. He was very severe on his backfoot shot which he usually has been and used his feet against spinners really well."

Once Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the XI for the Asia Cup, it will be interesting to see if India try Ishan Kishan in the middle order.