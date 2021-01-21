India’s finished products play international cricket and in Pakistan’s case, only the talent does: Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lauded India’s domestic cricket system, saying all players are groomed properly before receiving call-ups to the national team. He further added that his own nation need a similar system to thrive on the international stage.

Speaking at a media interaction on Wednesday, Mohammad Hafeez attributed India’s series triumph in Australia to their “finished products.” India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 despite losing several key players over the course of the series and facing a humiliating defeat in the first Test.

“The reason why India came back from being bowled out for 36 and went on to win the series despite their captain not being available or so many players injured is because their new and young players are groomed properly into finished products. India’s products play international cricket and in Pakistan’s case only the talent does,” Mohammad Hafeez explained.

The 40-year-old’s comments came in the wake of India securing a historic three-wicket victory at the Gabba. As a result, they became the first visiting team to beat Australia at the venue since 1988. Terming Team India's triumph “great”, Mohammad Hafeez admitted that he enjoyed the Ajinkya Rahane-led side’s fightback throughout the series.

“I enjoyed it that the team was down in morale but the way they came back and won the series after an amazing recovery is great. As a fan of cricket, we really enjoyed that,” Mohammad Hafeez, who has scored 12,589 runs and taken 246 wickets across 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 99 T20Is, said.

“We have to polish the talented youngsters and make them world-class players” - Mohammad Hafeez

17-year-old Naseem Shah went wicketless in the second Test versus New Zealand

Mohammad Hafeez acknowledged that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan. However, he was quick to add that a grooming system is required to help the prodigies succeed at the highest level. He was probably alluding to the likes of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, who all have now slightly faded away after initially bursting onto the international scene.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately we don’t have a system which can make finished products which are now essential in modern-day cricket. That is why so many of our young players fail to succeed at the international level. We have to polish the talented youngsters and make them world-class players. In India, their domestic system ensures the talented players are groomed properly. But in Pakistan we don’t go through that process,” the former captain concluded.

Pakistan have struggled for consistency over the last 16 months, winning just two of their last 10 Tests. They will next face South Africa in a two-match Test series on home soil.