Tilak Varma's Irish sojourn didn't take a turn for the better as he scored a solitary run in the 2nd T20I at The Village in Malahide, Dublin.

Walking out to bat at the fall of Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket in the fourth over, Tilak got off the mark with a single. He miscued a pull to deep square leg, where George Dockrell pulled off a stunning catch, immediately after.

The left-handed batter was strangled down the leg-side for a golden duck in the series opener too, marking a tough second series on the back of a brilliant start to his international career in the West Indies earlier this month.

With discourse growing over whether Tilak ought to be fast-tracked into India's ODI setup as well, fans had a lot to say post his second successive failure in Ireland.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad consolidate for India after Tilak Varma's wicket

India were asked to bat first by Ireland skipper Paul Stirling the 2nd T20I in Malahide. Both teams went in with an unchanged playing combination.

Jaiswal began with a bang and took on the bowlers. However, he failed to clear deep square leg as he attempted a pull shot off Craig Young before Barry McCarthy accounted for Tilak's wicket.

Ruturaj Gaikwad then consolidated the innings in the company of Sanju Samson. The duo went about rotating the strike while putting away anything loose.

Samson took a liking to Josh Little in particular and tore into him in the 11th over, amassing 18 runs in the form of three fours and a six. At the time of writing, India have bounced back and their score currently reads 104/2 in 12 overs.

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday, August 18 after restricting the hosts to 139/7. They were two runs ahead of the DLS par score before the heavens opened up with a ball to go in the seventh over as the game was called off.

