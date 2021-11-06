India's next match in T20 World Cup 2021: Date, Time & Opposition

India have returned to form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, registering two wins in two matches. The Men in Blue opened their account in the points table with a convincing win against Afghanistan. They followed it up with an eight-wicket victory against Scotland last night.

The Indian cricket team has four points to its name from four matches. They have the best net run rate in Group 2 of the Super 12 round right now. Virat Kohli and co. will now hope that Afghanistan beat New Zealand in their last match so that both teams have six points each.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to play their last match on November 8 against Namibia. A win against the African side could help India qualify for the semifinals if Afghanistan emerge victorious against New Zealand.

When is the next India match in T20 World Cup 2021?

As mentioned ahead, the Indian cricket team will play its next match against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match will take place on November 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Namibia has no chance of qualifying for the semifinals. The Gerhard Erasmus-led outfit will play for pride and try to gain as much experience as possible from their rivals.

When and where to watch the Men in Blue's next match?

Big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and David Wiese will be in action during India's next match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans in India can stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Star Sports Network will telecast the game in multiple languages on Monday evening. It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli's men can qualify for the semifinals.

