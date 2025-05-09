India’s Olympic gold medalist pens heartfelt note on Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra paid his tribute to Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 7. Writing on X on Friday, May 9, Bindra said that one of the 38-year-old's lasting legacies would be how he lifted the performances of his teammates.
Bindra also acknowledged Sharma for keeping the team's interest ahead of his own interests and praised his calm leadership during his captaincy tenure.
"Congratulations on an incredible Test career, @ImRo45 . Your elegance at the crease was matched only by your calm leadership and deep commitment to the team. A part of your lasting legacy will be how you always lifted those around you , guiding teammates with grace and putting the team first. Wishing you all the best for the next chapter!" Bindra wrote on X on Friday.
Rohit Sharma's retirement leaves India with leadership vaccum in Test cricket
Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket means that India will travel for the five-match Test series in England with a new captain at the helm. Several former players have suggested names such as Shubman Gill or Jasprit Bumrah to lead the side for the series, starting on June 20 at Leeds.
While Gill has not led India in Test cricket so far, Bumrah has led the country in two Tests. India won the Test match at Perth under his leadership in November 2024, but on his captaincy debut, India lost to England at Edgbaston in July 2022.
Rohit Sharma led India in 24 Tests, winning 12 of those matches. He led the team to a first Test win at Cape Town in South Africa in January 2024. The victory ensured that India leveled the two-match series 1-1 after South Africa had won the first Test at Centurion. Rohit Sharma's last Test match was against Australia in Melbourne in December 2024.
