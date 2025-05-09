India’s Olympic gold medalist pens heartfelt note on Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra paid his tribute to Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 7. Writing on X on Friday, May 9, Bindra said that one of the 38-year-old's lasting legacies would be how he lifted the performances of his teammates.

Ad

Bindra also acknowledged Sharma for keeping the team's interest ahead of his own interests and praised his calm leadership during his captaincy tenure.

"Congratulations on an incredible Test career, @ImRo45 . Your elegance at the crease was matched only by your calm leadership and deep commitment to the team. A part of your lasting legacy will be how you always lifted those around you , guiding teammates with grace and putting the team first. Wishing you all the best for the next chapter!" Bindra wrote on X on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit Sharma's retirement leaves India with leadership vaccum in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket means that India will travel for the five-match Test series in England with a new captain at the helm. Several former players have suggested names such as Shubman Gill or Jasprit Bumrah to lead the side for the series, starting on June 20 at Leeds.

Ad

While Gill has not led India in Test cricket so far, Bumrah has led the country in two Tests. India won the Test match at Perth under his leadership in November 2024, but on his captaincy debut, India lost to England at Edgbaston in July 2022.

Rohit Sharma led India in 24 Tests, winning 12 of those matches. He led the team to a first Test win at Cape Town in South Africa in January 2024. The victory ensured that India leveled the two-match series 1-1 after South Africa had won the first Test at Centurion. Rohit Sharma's last Test match was against Australia in Melbourne in December 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news