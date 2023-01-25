India's Renuka Singh wins ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 award

ICC have named Renuka Singh as the Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022. The Indian pacer beat Australia's Darcie Brown, England's Alice Capsey and her compatriot Yastika Bhatia to win the prize.

Renuka Singh made her ODI debut last year in the third match of the away series against New Zealand Women. The 26-year-old from Shimla has played seven ODIs so far, scalping 18 wickets at an economy rate of 4.62. Her best figures in ODI cricket are 4/28.

Singh started her T20I career in 2021 against Australia Women at the Carrara Oval. She bagged only one wicket in three matches in 2021 but had a great year in T20Is in 2022.

ICC @ICC



#ICCAwards2022 Impressing everybody with her magnificent displays of seam and swing bowling, the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year had a great 2022 Impressing everybody with her magnificent displays of seam and swing bowling, the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year had a great 2022 👌#ICCAwards2022

Shedding some light on her numbers in the shortest format of the game, Renuka scalped 22 wickets in 22 matches at an economy rate of 6.5. She maintained a decent strike rate of 22 in the T20I format last year.

Renuka Singh brought her 'A' game to the table at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Commonwealth Sport @thecgf



The first ever



#B2022 | @ICC "The dream Commonwealth Games start for her and for India!"The first ever #CommonwealthGames Cricket T20 match did not disappoint with magic like this from @WeAreTeamIndia . 🏏 "The dream Commonwealth Games start for her and for India!"The first ever #CommonwealthGames Cricket T20 match did not disappoint with magic like this from @WeAreTeamIndia. 🏏#B2022 | @ICC https://t.co/fxohWeAWrq

Cricket returned to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, with women's cricket being one of the many sports played at the mega-event.

India Women competed against Australia Women in the first match, where Renuka Singh bowled a dream spell of 4/18. She took advantage of the conditions and troubled the Aussie batters with her fast bowling.

Singh scalped the big wickets of Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath to give India Women an upper hand in that match. Unfortunately, her efforts went in vain as Australia Women still managed to win by three wickets.

Renuka was also the Player of the Match in the Women's Asia Cup final played in Sylhet last year. Playing against Sri Lanka Women, she bowled a dream spell of 3/5 to help India Women become the champions.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes