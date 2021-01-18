"India's resilience has got to give up at some stage” – Ricky Ponting backs Australia to beat the visitors

Ricky Ponting has predicted that Australia will end India’s resistance in the series decider at the Gabba. Ricky Ponting suggested that India wouldn’t be able to replicate the fight they have shown in recent weeks.

It has all come down to the final day in Brisbane. Australia have 98 overs on Day 5 to pick up 10 wickets and win the Gabba Test. The result would see them wrestle back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India need 324 runs to win in Brisbane, where even a draw will see them retain the trophy.

India’s mental strength and determination in the light of injuries and several off-field issues have been a recurring theme this series. But speaking to Cricket Australia after Day 4, Ricky Ponting feels that India’s resilience may come to an end on Tuesday.

“India's resilience has got to give up at some stage. They can't keep doing what they've been doing, being so resilient, and tomorrow it might be that day. The last day of the series, potentially playing for another draw, I've just got a feeling that something's got to give.”

With some rain predicted on Day 5, all three results are possible on Day 5 in Brisbane. Ricky Ponting, however, explained that whether India are going for the win would be clear within the 1st session itself.

"The first hour of play will be the most important for them. If they don't lose wickets, they have to actually get away and start scoring reasonably quickly. Ninety-eight overs tomorrow, 324 still to get, so they're going to have to score at a rate that they haven't scored in the series so far.”

"A drawn series will be worse than the loss a couple of years ago" - Ricky Ponting

This would be Australia's second consecutive series loss to India, if they lose

Australia lost to India the last time the latter toured the country in 2018-19. Tim Paine’s men surrendered the series 1-2. Ricky Ponting claimed that a drawn series would be a worse result than the loss two years ago.

“I think a drawn series will be worse than the loss a couple of years ago. That's the way I look at it, considering how hard India have found it going through 20 players in a series, (Australia) having Warner back for the last couple of games, Smith back for all them that they didn't have last time around. A draw would not only feel like a loss to them but be a worse result than last series."