India’s star pacer unlikely to be 100% fit for 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

With the 2025 Champions Trophy soon approaching, there is still no clarity on India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. Accoring to a report in the Times of India (via Hindustan Times), Bumrah is unlikely to be fully fit for the ICC event.

Should Bumrah recover fully in time for the Champions Trophy, it would be a miracle. The pacer is set to be assessed in New Zealand and based on the primary reports, a consultation visit will also be planned.

“The BCCI medical team is in touch with Schouten in New Zealand. The board had also planned a visit for Bumrah to New Zealand. But that hasn’t happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline,” an anonymous BCCI source was quoted as saying.

While the reports will be shared with Dr Rowan Schouten, who has also operated on the pacer in the past, Bumrah being sent to New Zealand is subject to feedback. With a long tour of England also coming up, the BCCI may not push hard for his inclusion for the Champions Trophy should he fail to recover completely.

“The reports will be shared with his doctor in New Zealand. Sending Bumrah to New Zealand will depend on the feedback. The board and Bumrah himself are not willing to push hard given his significance over a long period of time,” the source stated.

“The selectors will only be informed if he is ready to take the field after the entire process is complete. The selectors will need to keep a backup plan ready for him. It will be a miracle if Bumrah makes it," the source added.

Mohammed Siraj to replace Jasprit Bumrah for Champions Trophy?

Should Jasprit Bumrah fail to recover and regain complete fitness it time for the Champions Trophy, it will be interesting to see who will replace him in the squad. Young pacer Hasrshit Rana has been included in India's ODI squad for the series against England.

However, it remains to be seen if the management will go ahead with Harshit for a major ICC event. According to the Times of India report, senior pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has been left out of the initial squad for the Champions Trophy, could be recalled as a back-up pacer.

Siraj, who has performed well for India over the last few years, has not been included in the squad for the ODI's against England as well.

