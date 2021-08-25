India's strong bowling attack allows Virat Kohli to be aggressive - Monty Panesar

Virat Kohli's on-field aggression continues to be the talk of the town. Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar feels it is India's potent bowling attack that allows the India skipper to be aggressive and not hold back against any opposition.

Panesar believes England have been significantly weakened by the absence of some of their star players like Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer. He feels India are the stronger team and can afford to be aggressive.

Speaking exclusively to timesnownews.com, Monty Panesar said:

"It's just that India have a very strong bowling attack so that allows Virat Kohli to be aggressive and not be intimidated by the opposition. If he did not have such a level of seam attack and such a strong batting team, he may not be that aggressive. He knows his team is stronger than England and if conditions suit them, they think they can take England on. That's why, the absence of Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer allows Virat Kohli to be more aggressive."

Virat Kohli would want to be up there with the likes of Ponting, Waugh, says Panesar

Monty Panesar believes the next goal for Virat Kohli would be to win as many games as possible away from home. The likes of Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh had won 16 consecutive Tests as captain and Panesar is of the opinion that Kohli will be targeting the same.

"I am sure he would want to win many more overseas games. He has never lost a series in India under his captaincy - that's a big thing. Every captain thinks about what's next? He would at some time think about how many successive wins can the Indian team register. Something like that would put him up there with the likes of Ponting and Steve Waugh because that's what they achieved and if he manages to produce wins after wins, that could be something very special"

The third Test between India and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds from Wednesday.

