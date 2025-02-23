India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha attend IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Picture]

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty were seen in attendance during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The cameraman zoomed at them during the fourth over India’s run chase. Yadav was seen all smiles with his better half.

Yadav has not been part of India’s ODI squad following the 2023 ODI World Cup. As a T20I skipper, the 34-year-old recently led India to four consecutive series wins over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, and England. He won the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy last year. This time around, he was enjoying the high-voltage clash off the field.

Besides Suryakumar Yadav, T20 stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were also present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the high-voltage Champions Trophy clash.

Have a look here:

Suryakuar Yadav will be next seen in action for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The right-handed batter will be keen to return to form after a string of low scores, managing 0, 12, 14, 0, and 2 in the five-match T20I series against England. The swashbuckling batter previously managed 1, 4, and 21 against South Africa in an away T20I series last year.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa recently backed Yadav to return to form with the bat in IPL. The cricketer-turned-commentator said on his YouTube channel (via Sportskeeda):

“He will use the IPL to come back into form, come back into runs, and become the swashbuckling dangerous player by the end of the IPL. We’ll see Suryakumar Yadav of the old.”

Pakistan set a 242-run target for India in Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Pakistan have set a 242-run target for India in the Champions Trophy clash in Dubai. This came after the Men in Green were bundled out for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel top scored with 62 runs off 76 balls, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 46 off 77. The duo stitched together a 104-run partnership for the third wicket. Khusdil Shah also played a handy knock at the backend, scoring 38 off 39, including two boundaries.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, picking up three wickets, while Hardik Pandya bagged two.

Chasing 242, the Men in Blue were 46/1 after seven overs at the time of writing, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at the crease. Shaheen Afridi castled Rohit Sharma for 20 off 15 balls.

Follow the IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

