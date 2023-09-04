"India's top 3 will score more than 50% of their runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Nepal

Aakash Chopra expects India's top order to fire in their Asia Cup 2023 Group A clash against Nepal.

The two sides will lock horns in Pallekele on Monday, September 4. While Nepal head into the match after a 238-run mauling against Pakistan in their first-ever Asia Cup game, the Men in Blue's tournament opener against Babar Azam and Co. did not yield a result due to rain.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will score the majority of India's runs. He said:

"India's top three will score more than 50% of their runs. Now who will be the top three, they will be the same - Rohit Sharma, along with him Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at No. 3."

The former Indian opener expects Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav to be at their penetrative best. He opined:

"My second prediction is Siraj, Shami and Kuldeep to take over 50% of the wickets, which means 50% of the number of wickets that will fall. The three of them together will demolish the opposing team."

India didn't get to bowl in their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. With Jasprit Bumrah, who was part of the Indian XI for that game, having returned home due to personal reasons, Shami will likely take his place in the bowling lineup.

"One batter to be dismissed by a bouncer" - Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur likes to test the batters with short-pitched deliveries. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra reckons at least one batter will fall prey to a bouncer. He elaborated:

"One batter to be dismissed by a bouncer. It will not be ours, but there are extremely bright chances of one of theirs getting dismissed. It could be Mohammed Siraj's ball or it could be Shardul Thakur's because Lord Thakur bowls bouncers."

While predicting an Indian win, Chopra wished that Nepal put up a better fight, especially with the bat, than what they did against Pakistan. He stated:

"India to win, it's an easy one. Nepal will bowl decently but if they get to bowl first and there is no rain, India might score 300-plus. I want Nepal to bat with a little more determination and score a few more runs. Score a few runs and put a little pressure. Even if they don't win, they will win our hearts."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will seal a berth in the Super Four stage if they avoid defeat against Nepal. However, a reversal in the game will knock the seven-time champions out of the tournament.

