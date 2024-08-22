India tour of England 2025: Team India's fixtures for 5-match Test series announced  

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Aug 22, 2024 15:38 IST
England v India 4th test match day five - Source: Getty
India will play five Tests in England in 2025. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, August 22, announced the fixtures for India's five-match Test series in England in 2025. The much-awaited Test series will be played from June 20 to August 4.

The India vs England series will kick off with the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds from June 20 to June 24. The second Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2 to July 6.

The iconic Lord's in London will host the third Test of the India-England series from July 10 to July 14. The fourth Test will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23 to July 27. The India vs England series will conclude with the fifth and final Test at The Kia Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

India tour of England 2025: List of fixtures

1st Test: June 20-June 24, Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2-July 6, Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10-July 14, Lord's, London

4th Test: July 23-July 27, Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31-August 4, The Kia Oval, London

A glance at the India vs England Test rivalry

India and England have featured in some rather competitive battles in the red-ball format. The two sides have met in 136 Test matches, with India winning 35 games and the Englishmen 51. Fifty matches between the two sides have ended in a draw.

Looking at recent series results, India beat England 4-1 in a five-match series held at home from January to March 2024. England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs as Ollie Pope scored 196 in the second innings after which debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley ran through India's batting with figures of 7-62.

The hosts, however, made a brilliant comeback to win the next four Tests and comprehensively clinch the series. Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was named Player of the Series for amassing 712 runs in nine innings at an average of 89, with two hundreds and three fifties. Earlier, India and England drew a five-match series in England 2-2 in 2021-22.

हिन्दी