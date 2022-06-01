India tour of West Indies to start on July 22 with 3-match ODI series; 2 T20Is to be played in USA

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced marathon home visits for their upcoming season, comprising Bangladesh, India and New Zealand. The list of fixtures entails 30 international games, entailing two Tests, nine one-day internationals, and 11 T20Is across 10 venues.

West Indies' home season starts with Bangladesh, who will play two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is from June 16 to July 16. The first two T20Is will see a return to the renovated Windsor Park, which will host international cricket for the first time since 2017.

Meanwhile, India's limited-overs visit will commence on July 22 in Trinidad and Tobago. The three-game ODI series will take place at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

Out of the five T20s, last two T20Is will be hosted by the Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 6 and 7. The series will begin with the Brian Lara Cricket Academy staging it's first ever men's T20I on July 29. It will be followed by the second and third T20Is in Warner Park, St Kitts.

West Indies' home season will conclude with three ODIs and as many T20Is, beginning on August 10 against New Zealand. All three ODIs are part of the ICC ODI Super League to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

"We know our supporters will be delighted with the news that matches are being played all across the region" - Cricket West Indies CEO

CEO of CWI Johnny Grave was delighted to announce the fixtures across all regions, especially in the USA. He also underlined that it will be the busiest home season ever and is looking forward to 30 days of action-packed cricketing days. He said:

"We are delighted to announce the match schedule for the men’s international calendar at home for the rest of the year. We know our supporters will be delighted with the news that the matches are being played all across the region as well as those living in the USA will be able to see their favourite players in action. This is the busiest year of cricket ever in the West Indies."

Grave continued:

"In January, we hosted Ireland and England in white ball formats, and also successfully staged the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022, which featured 16 teams traversing the region. The upcoming summer is expected to feature 30 days of top-quality entertainment for our fans as we look ahead to hosting three teams of differing styles in all three formats, which will sure to whet the appetite."

West Indies are currently playing against the Netherlands at Amstelveen in the three-game ODI series. The tourists took a 1-0 lead after a commanding seven-wicket victory on Tuesday (June 1).

