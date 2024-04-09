"India's worst nightmare Mohammad Amir is officially back for Pakistan" - Twitter reacts to return of veteran left-arm pacer for New Zealand T20Is

Pakistan announced a strong 17-member squad for the five-match home T20I series against New Zealand, starting on April 18.

While there were several takeaways from the roster, Mohammad Amir's return after almost four years grabbed the headlines. The 31-year-old last played for Pakistan against England in 2020 and announced his retirement prematurely at the age of 28.

However, Amir recently revoked his retirement and made himself available for national selection. The selectors immediately obliged by including the veteran pacer in the lineup with the T20 World Cup less than two months away.

Amir was last seen in action in the recently concluded PSL, where he picked up 10 wickets in nine outings for the Quetta Gladiators. The pacer was integral to Pakistan's only two ICC titles since the turn of the century in the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy.

With over 250 wickets across formats for Pakistan, Mohammad Amir could be vital for the side's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.A., starting on June 1.

Fans on Twitter could not hide their excitement to see Amir back in the national setup. Here are some of the best reactions:

Other fans were delighted to see the return of one of Pakistan's best match-winners to the national side.

"The biggest match winner in Pakistan is back in the team for New Zealand series. They couldn't win anything without Mohammad Amir in last 7 years," a fan tweeted.

"A very good squad. Would have liked Mohammad Haris in reserves though. Happy with Mohammad Amir’s comeback, was waiting for this day for years. Looks like a World Cup winning team," another fan said.

"KINGMIR IS BACK!!! After A Long Gap Of 4 Years, Finally Mohammad Amir Has Been Selected For Pakistan Squad For New Zealand T20I Series," tweeted a fan.

"The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one" - Wahab Riaz on Pakistan squad

Pakistan's senior team manager Wahab Riaz feels the inclusion of Mohammad Amir was straightforward, especially with Haris Rauf sustaining a shoulder injury during the PSL.

Like Amir, left-arm spinner Imad Wasim reversed his retirement decision and was included in Pakistan's T20I squad for New Zealand. Talking about the selection of the duo during a press conference, Riaz said:

"The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form. Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives."

Following the five T20Is against New Zealand, Pakistan will also play three T20Is against Ireland and four against England before the T20 World Cup. They take on co-hosts U.S.A. in their World Cup opener in Texas on June 6.

