India schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete India match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

India take on Ireland in their first 2024 T20 World Cup group match in New York on June 5. The Men in Blue are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the United States.

The Men in Blue’s second encounter in the ICC event will be against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9. Team India then take on the USA in their third group game of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York on June 12, followed by a clash against Canada in Florida on June 15.

Twenty teams will be featuring in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29. The sides have been divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 8 round.

There, the teams will be split into two groups of four, from which the top two nations in each group will qualify for the knockouts comprising two semifinals and the final.

Expand Tweet

India won the inaugural Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa. They were also runners-up in 2014, going down to Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final in Dhaka.

India schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

Below is Team India’s schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

June 5 - India vs Ireland, New York (8:30 PM IST)

June 9 - India vs Pakistan, New York (8:30 PM IST)

June 12 - India vs USA, New York (8:30 PM IST)

June 15 - India vs Canada, Florida (8:30 PM IST)

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App