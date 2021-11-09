"India had seamers who outperformed those in T20 World Cup squad in IPL 2021" - Graeme Swann

India suffered an early exit in the 2021 T20 World Cup, getting knocked out in the Super 12s following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their two opening fixtures.

They will have a chance to make amends a year from now, in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann said one area they could improve upon was the seam department.

Swann stated there were many pacers on display in the recently concluded IPL who performed better than the ones India picked for their T20 World Cup squad.

Speaking on Cricket.com's YouTube channel about what changes he sees in the Indian squad from this World Cup to the next, Swann said:

"I think in the seam bowling department, there are options who could come in. You’ve got the IPL, where you’ve got the greatest showcase for Indian seam bowlers there and I think there are people who were not involved in this World Cup who have outperformed those who are involved."

He further said that Jasprit Bumrah was an exception and should be the first name on the team sheet in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"Of course, not Bumrah. Bumrah has got to play every game. Bumrah is brilliant. Especially in Australia, where the wickets are harder and the ball is going to go through, Jasprit is the first name on the team sheet."

Elaborating on his point, Swann added:

"But as opposed to the other seamers, and I’m not just jumping on the bandwagon and having a go at Shami, because I think Shami does a good job. But I just think there are other seamers who have been incredible in the IPL.

He went on to name Chetan Sakariya and IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel as potential options.

"You've got some great left-arm talent, mainly at Rajasthan. Harshal Patel. I think, Scotty Styris used to deride him that he gets lucky and gets wickets at the death, but he gets wickets. The fact that he gets wickets and he wins matches, I think if you put him alongside Jasprit Bumrah at the other end, along with the spin options in (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Varun) Chakravarthy, you've got a brilliant team," Swann said.

Ravichandran Ashwin should play every game for India: Graeme Swann

Ravichandran Ashwin made his white-ball comeback in the 2021 T20 World Cup, playing his first T20I since 2017.

Asked if Ashwin would get further opportunities for India in the shortest format of the game, Swann said:

"Ashwin should be in every team that India pick. His fielding is an issue these days. He’s slow and he’s dropped a few catches, but his bowling makes up for it. It really does. And I believe you’ve not got a lot of time left for a lot of players and you’ve got to use these players in the prime of their careers."

He went on to add:

"Because age catches up very quickly to these players and sooner or later, he won’t be able to perform at the same level and have as much of an impact. So you get the impact out of these players when you can and I’d be playing him every game."

Ashwin played in the final three matches of the T20 World Cup for India, picking up six wickets.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar