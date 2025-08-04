"India were very sound tactically" - Former head coach points to key strategy behind memorable victory in ENG vs IND 5th Test 2025

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 04, 2025 20:25 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Team India pulled off arguably their most memorable Test win at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri praised the side for their tactical brilliance on the final day of the fifth Test against England at the Oval. With the hosts needing only 35 runs to win and having four wickets in hand, Team India pulled a rabbit out of the hat to prevail by six runs.

Ad

Mohammed Siraj picked up three out of the final four wickets, while Prasidh Krishna bagged the other wicket to fall. England were coasting at 301/3 on Day 4 before the visitors picked up the final six wickets for only 66 runs.

Reflecting on the incredible Indian win after the Oval Test, Shastri told Sky Sports (0:54):

"Sheer blood and guts from players from both the teams. You had to dig deep because there was tension from everywhere. And for Shubman Gill, in his first series as captain, to keep his cool and I thought India were very sound tactically when they came out. They kept the ball out and made the England players reach out and feel for it and set fields accordingly."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"They made sure the boundaries could go only square of the wicket and nothing into the stumps, where they could hit down the ground. And I thought they were first-class."

The win helped India finish their UK tour with a 2-2 draw in the best-of-five series.

"As Jamie Smith nicked that one, it set the tone" - Stuart Broad

Ad

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes the early wicket of wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith set a tone for the side's heartbreaking defeat on Day 5 at the Oval. Despite being the last recognized batter, Smith edged a wide delivery from Siraj to fall for a 20-ball two in the second over of the day.

The dismissal relegated the hosts to 347/7 with another 27 runs still needed for victory.

"England would have been really confident this morning but as soon as Jamie Smith nicked that one, it set the tone. It probably did a little bit more than I thought it was going to this morning. Huge skill shown by Siraj and Krishna to get that ball moving and keeping it in the channel without allowing clips off the legs. As soon as the wicket of Jamie Smith fell, the tension escalated," said Broad (via the aforementioned source).

It was the second consecutive game that England let go of a golden opportunity to win after the drawn Test at Manchester last week.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications