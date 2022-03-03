India to host South Africa in a five-match T20 series after IPL 2022

The T20 dose is set to continue even after the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as India and South Africa will face each other. Rohit Sharma and co. will lock horns in five T20s with the Proteas, 10 days after the lucrative tournament, as confirmed by a BCCI official.

The Apex Council of BCCI, which met on March 2 confirmed the white-ball series from June 9th to 19th. According to Cricbuzz, the venues for the same will be Cuttack, Vizag, Delhi, Rajkot, and Chennai. Following the Proteas' visit, India will fly to England to play the unfinished Test from last year and six limited-overs games.

A BCCI official issued the statement below regarding the white-ball series against the Proteas:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already stated that the IPL will be held in Mumbai and Pune from March 26 to May 29 and just about 10 days later the Twenty20 series against South Africa will start. "This is part of the FTP and there were always to be played after the IPL."

The Apex Council also considered the weather conditions at the venues booked for the series. Cuttack and Vizag could experience some rain; however, conditions are likely to be warmer in Delhi, Rajkot, and Chennai.

Initially, Bengaluru and Nagpur were to host the matches of Cuttack and Vizag. However, the latter two received it as they were unable to do so against the West Indies.

India-South Africa T20 series postponed earlier this year

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that India were to play four T20 internationals in the Rainbow Nation during their all-format tour. Cricket South Africa (CSA) postponed the T20 series, mainly due to the new variant (Omicron) of the COVID-19 virus.

Hence, the tourists only played three Tests and three ODIs. However, it was a forgettable tour of India despite them winning the first Test. They went on to lose the remaining two Tests, followed by a whitewash in the 50-over series.

