"India and South Africa are playing a different level of cricket" - Aakash Chopra on the Proteas' World Cup 2023 clash vs the Netherlands

Aakash Chopra feels South Africa and India have been playing a superior level of cricket than any of the other teams in the World Cup 2023 thus far.

The Proteas will lock horns with the Netherlands in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 17. They are currently placed third in the standings and a convincing win against the Dutch could take them to the top of the points table.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Temba Bavuma and Co. for the brand of cricket they have been playing. He elaborated (5:35):

"South Africa have become a good team to watch because they are playing extremely excitable and interesting cricket. Quinton de Kock - two hundreds in two matches, Rassie van der Dussen has been amazing, Aiden Markram - a hundred and a fifty in two matches, killer (David) Miller - outstanding and Heinrich Klaasen."

The former India opener added:

"Temba Bavuma hasn't scored runs thus far and it seems like he will also do that today. They will once again show you extremely exciting and entertaining batting because they are going in a different league. New Zealand have also won three matches but India and South Africa are playing a different level of cricket."

Chopra reckons South Africa will not play two spinners in Dharamsala. He expects Gerald Coetzee to be back in the XI to form a four-pronged seam attack along with Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

"They are not a bad team" - Aakash Chopra on the Netherlands

The Netherlands are currently placed last in the points table. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Netherlands are a decent outfit. He said (6:45):

"They have the Netherlands in front of them. They are not a bad team. Vikramjit Singh played well in one match. Max O'Dowd hasn't fired thus far. Scott Edwards bats well. Bas de Leede scored 67 runs in the first match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged Scott Edwards to bat first if he wins the toss. He reasoned:

"Bat first if you win the toss, don't chase, because if you decide to bowl first, you might end up chasing 400. Their bowling is good, they have Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt and Roelof van der Merwe, but the opposing team is extremely strong."

Chopra expressed hope that the Dharamsala outfield would have settled down and that there would be no injuries. He concluded by highlighting that South Africa are the firm favorites heading into the game.

