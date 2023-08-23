"India are struggling with their middle-order" - Rashid Latif backs Pakistan to trump Rohit Sharma and Co. at Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan keeper Rashif Latif reckons that the Men in Green have a significant chance of beating India when both teams meet in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Latif pointed out that Pakistan have a balanced side with in-form players in both batting and bowling departments. He claimed that it isn't the case with India, pointing out their middle-order conundrum.

Backing Babar Azam and Co. to lift the Asia Cup 2023 trophy, Rashid Latif told Cricket Pakistan:

"Pakistan have a great chance. They have a very potent fast bowling unit. However, it gets neutralised on turning pitches. When it comes to batting, the performances of Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam have been very good. Then there are Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz. These guys seem to be automatic choices for Pakistan."

"When you look at India or the other teams, they are struggling," he added. "India are struggling with their middle order. I believe Pakistan have a wonderful chance, and they should win the tournament by giving others a tough fight."

India and Pakistan will lock horns in a Group A fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are capable of playing big knocks" - Rashid Latif's warning to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Highlighting the Pakistan team's weakness, Rashid Latif mentioned that the top order batters haven't been able to score runs at a brisk pace in the powerplay.

He also suggested that spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz haven't been very effective during the middle overs. The cricketer-turned-expert noted that it could be a big concern for them as India's senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can take the game away by scoring big runs.

"Out batters are a bit slow during the powerplay, and we don't have power hitters for the death overs," Latif continued. "While we are very good with the ball in powerplay, the main issue is the phase between the 11th and the 40th over. Our spinners haven't been able to take wickets in that period, be it Shadab Khan or Mohammad Nawaz."

"India, on the other hand, are very strong in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are capable of playing big knocks, and they play at a better strike rate than our top-order batters, which gives India an advantage," he added.

Pakistan are currently competing against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. They completed a comprehensive 142-run win in the opening contest by bundling out Afghanistan for a paltry score of 59.