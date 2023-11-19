Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh picked the hosts to win their third ODI World Cup title in the grand finale against Australia at Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Team India have been in sensational form, winning all ten games thus far. They are looking to become only the third team after the West Indies and Australia to go unbeaten in an ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, the Aussies have rebounded brilliantly from losing their opening two games of the tournament to win eight in a row and qualify for a record eighth final.

Speaking to India Today ahead of the blockbuster final, Harbhajan Singh felt the Aussies rely on individual brilliance while Team India have been a more collective unit.

"Individual brilliance can probably win you a game or two. But when you want to win a cup, you have to perform like Team India. All the batters are in form. All the bowlers are in form. And more than that, they look happy. A happy unit is a winning unit. So, I believe that India is a superior team going into the final," said Harbhajan.

He continued on similar lines by emphasizing that the Aussies have won thus far with individual brilliance.

"Australians have come through individual brilliance, and that's how they have won games. They have not played well as a team. You know, normally Australians play as a unit like India is playing. So that is where India has the advantage, because they are playing as a unit," added Harbhajan.

The two sides met in the tournament opener, with India coming out on top by six wickets in a low-scoring affair at Chennai.

While India will be gunning for their third ODI World Cup, the Men in Yellow will look to win a record sixth title.

India and Australia have met in a World Cup final only once in 2003

Australia won their second consecutive title in 2003.

Indian fans will want to forget the last time they faced Australia in a World Cup final, with the latter registering a 125-run win at Johanessburg in 2003.

Coming off their 1999 triumph, Australia were unbeaten in the 2003 edition entering the final against India. In the summit clash, they were asked to bat first and posted a mammoth 359/2 in 50 overs.

Led by a magnificent 140 off 121 balls by skipper Ricky Ponting, Australia effectively ended India's dreams with their batting display. In reply, India were bowled out for 234 in less than 40 overs despite a valiant 82 by Virender Sehwag.

Expand Tweet

It was Australia's second straight World Cup title then, and they went on to make it a hattrick of titles in 2007.

Australia and India have met each other 13 times in ODI World Cups, with the five-time World Champions coming out on top on eight occasions.