India to take final call on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for Champions Trophy 2025 on February 11: Reports

The Indian cricket team will take a final call on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday, February 11, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

February 11 is also the deadline for the teams to submit their final squads for the marquee event to the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to the report, Bumrah underwent a scan on his back at the BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The BCCI's medical team is expected to be in touch with the selectors and the team management before the final call is made. Bumrah was named in India's provisional 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, which was announced on January 18.

Trending

However, the star pacer is not playing in the home ODI series against England, which is the last assignment for the Men in Blue before they head to Dubai for the ICC event.

It remains to be seen whether Jasprit Bumrah will remain in the final squad or will be replaced ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to begin on February 19.

Will Jasprit Bumrah play any part in the Champions Trophy 2025?

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah has not played any cricket after the Sydney Test during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series, where he was unable to bowl in Australia's second innings.

According to the report, Bumrah suffered a stress reaction in his back and hence required rest of five weeks. Harshit Rana, who is playing the ODI series against England, is most likely to replace the senior pacer should he be unable to play any part in the Champions Trophy.

However, if the Indian team thinks that Bumrah could be available for the later stages of the tournament, they can choose to keep him in the 15-man squad. He can later be replaced, however, subject to approval by the ICC.

Post the February 11 deadline, the tournament's technical commitee will make approvals for any replacement.

The Men in Blue begin their Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh on February 20. They are placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, New Zealand, and hosts Pakistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news