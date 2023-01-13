“India have to think beyond Jasprit Bumrah” – Saba Karim ahead of New Zealand and Australia series at home

Saba Karim feels that the Men in Blue should think beyond ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah post their series-winning match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 12.

Bumrah suffered a back injury which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022 and bilateral series in New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (ongoing) at home. He is also set to miss the white ball series against the Blackcaps at home.

The former India selector feels that the speedster’s return from injury would benefit India, but the hosts should not depend on him across formats. The veteran wants Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik to continue to deliver in the absence of Bumrah. India will next host New Zealand and Australia heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup. Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“India have to think beyond Bumrah. If he gets fit, it would be a bonus. We need to prepare the bowling unit as if Bumrah is unavailable, whether it’s Tests or ODIs. It would benefit India.”

As per ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah will miss the first two Tests against Australia in March. The BCCI's latest update on Jasprit Bumrah:

"Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure."

“If we want to win the World Cup…Bumrah should get fit” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi

Former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi feels that India should prepare a backup for Jasprit Bumrah if they wish to win the ODI World Cup at home this year. Speaking on India News, Sodhi said:

“If we want to win the World Cup, either Bumrah should get fit, or we need somebody like him. A strike bowler who can put fear in the opposition, someone who won’t get expensive in the death overs.”

Sodhi continued:

“It’s not easy to fill in the shoes of Jasprit Bumrah. We hope he gets fit faster, but if he doesn’t get fit, look beyond him. We don’t need to wait but need somebody like him to bowl yorkers and variations. Someone who bowls well in the death overs and picks up wickets with the new ball.”

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Team India will play their last ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

