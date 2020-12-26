India on top after Day 1 Session 1, Steve Smith dismissed by Ashwin again

India ended the 1st session of the Boxing Day Test on top, with the Australians at 65 for 3 after 27 overs. Australia chose to bat first, but struggled to handle the Indian bowling. But with batting still to come, the hosts will be confident about recovering from their poor start.

The Indian cricket team started the match strongly. With swing on offer early on, both Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah troubled the batsmen with their consistent line and length.

After a couple of half-chances, the early breakthrough came courtesy Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler got Joe Burns to edge a delivery outside off to the keeper in the fifth over for a duck.

While Marnus Labuschagne took his time at the crease, Matthew Wade did the bulk of the scoring. The opener played some attacking shots but was kept on his toes by the Indian pace attack.

Ajinkya Rahane introduced spin in the 10th. The change proved to be a masterstroke as it soon brought a breakthrough, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up Matthew Wade (30 off 39 balls).

Just before the first drinks break, Matthew Wade decided to take on the spinner by charging down the pitch but ended up miscuing the ball. Ravindra Jadeja grabbed it after a mix-up with debutant Shubman Gill.

Steve Smith goes for a duck, again!

The next 10 overs were all India. The visitors maintained pressure with their tight bowling. Ravichandran Ashwin generated great turn and bounce and was rewarded again with the prized wicket of Steve Smith. The star batsman departed for his second duck in the series.

This is the first time he has been out for two ducks in Tests against India.

The Australian batsman tried to play an off-spinner down leg, with Steve Smith failing to keep the ball down. The catch was safely completed by Cheteshwar Pujara at leg slip, with Ashwin getting Smith for the second time this series.

The end of the 1st session was a dramatic one. Marnus Labuschagne reviewed the umpire's LBW call after he was given out off Ashwin. The batsman's review proved successful, as the DRS showed the ball going over the stumps.

The visitors will look to make further inroads during the 2nd session. Meanwhile, Australia will aim to stabilise their innings with more batting still to come.

Brief scores

Australia 65/3 ( Matthew Wade 30, Marnus Labuschagne 26*) against India ( Ravichandran Ashwin 2 for 17, Jasprit Bumrah 1 for 7) after 28 overs