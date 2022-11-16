Following the T20 World Cup campaign in Australia, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is currently in New Zealand for India's upcoming series against the Black Caps, slated to start on November 18. The Indian team will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the Kiwis.

Prior to the start of the series, the Indian players enjoyed a relaxing team in the brief off-period between the T20 World Cup and the NZ tour. Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is also in New Zealand and shared a reel earlier today of the couple touring in the country. Swashbuckling batter Suryakymar Yadav and all-rounder Deepak Hooda was also spotted in the video. Check the post below.

Earlier during the T20 World Cup in Australia, the duo was spotted visiting the famous Sydney Harbour and Opera House. Dhanashree was wearing a pink and white short dress paired with sunglasses and a vintage hat on her head. Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, was wearing a printed shirt with blue denim and sneakers.

Yuzvendra Chahal failed to get any start during the T20 World Cup 2022

Notably, the leg-spinner was not given a chance in a single match during the T20 World Cup campaign. Although Yuzvendra Chahal was named in the World Cup squad, he failed to break into the playing XI in any one of India's matches, including the semi-final defeat against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Many have opined that Chahal could prove to be an asset at the T20 World Cup, considering that the event was taking place in Australia. While there was no gripping turn on offer, the large boundaries could have come into play.

Leg-spinners from other teams like Shadab Khan, Adil Rashid, and Wanindu Hasaranga had fruitful campaigns, while the Men in Blue stuck with their formula to play two finger-spinners.

Yuzvendra Chahal's wait for a T20 World Cup appearance continues as he missed out on the last edition as well. The 32-year-old was not selected in the squad for the tournament in the UAE last year, with the selection committee naming Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, and Ravichandran Ashwin instead.

