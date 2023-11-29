India to tour Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in July 2024 

India will tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is in July 2024. The same was confirmed after Sri Lanka Cricket released its Men’s Future Tours Program for 2024.

The SLC has been banned by the International Cricket Council for government interference. Following the recent ICC Board meet, the U-19 World Cup was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa. However, both the men and women’s teams have been allowed to carry on playing international cricket.

On Wednesday, November 29, the SLC released its Men’s cricket schedule for 2024. As per that, India will visit the island nation for three one-dayers and three T20s in July.

Sri Lanka kick off their 2024 international cricket season with a home series against Zimbabwe in January, which will include three ODIs and three T20Is. That will be followed by another home series against Afghanistan in January and February, which will feature one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Sri Lanka then visit Bangladesh in February-March for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is before taking part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States in June-July.

After the home series against India, Sri Lanka take on England in three away Tests in August-September. That will be followed by two home Tests against New Zealand in September.

The Lankans will also host West Indies for ODIs and three T20Is in October. The Kiwis will play the same number of games in November.

Expand Tweet

Sri Lanka’s 2024 calendar ends with two away Tests in South Africa (November-December) and three ODI and as many T20Is in New Zealand (December-January).

Overall, the Lankan men’s team will play 10 Tests, 21 ODIs and 21 T20Is (excluding the World Cup) during the 2024 season.

Sri Lanka had a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign in India

An injury-hit Sri Lankan team failed to make much of an impact in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The 1996 champions failed to qualify for the semifinals, finishing a disappointing ninth in the ten-team event.

Expand Tweet

The Lankans won only two of their nine games in the league stage, beating only Netherlands and England. Young left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka was the standout performer for the team, claiming 21 wickets in nine games at an average of 25.