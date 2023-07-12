India tour of West Indies 2023 weather update: Dominica weather report for July 12-16 for 1st IND vs WI Test

After losing the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, Team India will look to bounce back when they lock horns with the West Indies in a two-match Test series. The first match will get underway on Wednesday, July 12, at Windsor Park in Dominica.

After failing to win two WTC finals in a row, India are expected to take some bold calls. On similar lines, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed on the eve of the Test that debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings, while Shubman Gill will take the No. 3 slot. Jaiswal and Gill's performance will be imperative as the visiting side look to solve their long-standing batting problems in red-ball cricket.

There will be long discussions on the wicketkeeper front as well. Ishan Kishan looks like the front-runner after KS Bharat failed to impress in the last few Tests. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin being the two front-line spinners.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be heavily dependent on Kraigg Brathwaite and Jason Holder. The Windies squad boasts a few young players, who will be desperate to make a mark against a start-studded Indian side.

Dominica weather - Windsor Park weather for July 12-16 - Rains predicted on Day 1, 2 and 5

India and West Indies Tests have been one-sided encounters in the recent past and it is likely to be the same when the two-match series gets underway in Dominica. However, fans' hope might be dented as there is a chance of heavy showers in the forecast on the first, second, and fifth day of the match.

There are 55 percent chances of precipitation on Day 1 and 5, while the second day might witness around 30 percent rain.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover around 30 degrees Celsius throughout the match. However, the real feel will be approximately six degrees higher with relatively high humidity.

