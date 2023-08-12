India tour of West Indies 2023 weather update: Florida weather report for August 12 for 4th IND vs WI T20I

Team India will square off against the West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday. The Windies currently lead the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.

After losing the first two T20Is, the Men in Blue bounced back in the third game to pull one back. Chasing 160 for victory, Suryakumar Yadav (83) led the visitors' batting unit from the front alongside Tilak Varma (49*) to take the team home with 13 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

With the series on the line, Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to keep their winning run going to keep the five-match rubber alive.

After spending a month in the Caribbean, this will be the first match of the series in the USA. India have played six games at the venue in the past, winning four of them and losing only one. The other match was abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.

Weather is likely to play a significant role once again on Saturday. However, much to the delight of fans, there is no threat of rain playing spoilsport.

According to AccuWeather, a cloudy morning in Florida is expected with a very small chance of showers.

The temperature will hover between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius in Florida. However, the real feeling would be around 44 degrees Celsius, given the humidity is expected to be in the 70s.

"As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters" - Indian captain Hardik Pandya after winning the 3rd T20I

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya stressed that they decided to play with seven batters and urged them to take up responsibilities.

The all-rounder also cited the example of Suryakumar, who played a match-winning knock to keep the series alive for the Men in Blue.

"As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don't need someone at number eight," Hardik said after the third T20I.

It is worth noting that India struggled in the first two T20Is of the series mostly due to their failure as a batting unit.

While the visitors have regrouped and bounced back, they will have to keep up the good work going in Florida.