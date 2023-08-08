India tour of West Indies 2023 weather update: Guyana weather report for August 8 for 3rd IND vs WI T20I

With the series in line, Team India will be desperate to bounce back when they square off against the West Indies in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

This is the first time the Men in Blue have lost two consecutive T20Is against the Caribbeans. After falling short by four runs in the first match in Trinidad, Hardik Pandya and Co. failed to defend 152 runs in the second game in Guyana on Sunday.

India had the last game under their control but a tactical error from the skipper cost them the match. With Yuzvendra Chahal picking up two wickets in the 17th over the put the visitors back in the contest, Hardik handed the 18th and 19th overs to Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar, respectively. The duo failed to contain the runs as the Windies emerged victorious to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Despite the forecast suggesting otherwise, there were no rain breaks in Guyana and a full 40 overs of action was possible.

The forecast for Tuesday also suggests heavy rain throughout the game. According to AccuWeather, there is approximately a 50 percent chance of precipitation, and it will also remain cloudy.

The temperature will hover between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be around 37-38 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.

However, fans will have their fingers crossed and hope that the weather pans out like it did in the last game.

"That was not a pleasing batting performance" - Hardik Pandya after India's defeat in the 2nd T20I

India's batting has failed to fire in back-to-back games now. Despite Tilak Varma, who made his debut in the first T20I against the West Indies, none of the Indian batters managed to make an impact.

Speaking after the second game, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya rued that they didn't bat well, which eventually cost them the game.

"If am being honest that was not a pleasing batting performance, we could have batted better. 160+ or 170 would have been a good total," Hardik said.

With not many options available, the Men in Blue will hope their batters step up the game and pull one back in the five-match series.