India tour of West Indies 2023 weather update: Trinidad weather report for August 3 for 1st IND vs WI T20I

After winning the Test and ODI series', Team India will look to complete a hat-trick of wins when they lock horns with the West Indies in a five-match T20I rubber. The first match of the series will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday.

The ODIs saw some close contests between the two teams. India won the first match by five wickets before the hosts bounced back to level the series with a six-wicket victory. However, the Men in Blue decimated Shai Hope and Co. in the decider to clinch the series, defeating the West Indies by a mammoth 200-run margin.

While the first two games witnessed some rain delays, there were no precipitation issues in the series decider in Trinidad despite the forecast suggesting otherwise.

According to AccuWeather, there is moderate rain in the forecast for Thursday, with a probability of 15 percent. However, it will be extremely hot and humid, making it difficult for the players.

The temperature will hover between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be around 42-44 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.

Young Team India look for a series whitewash against the West Indies

The Men in Blue have named a relatively young squad, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya at the helm. As many as three debutants have been named in the squad - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar.

Among the trio, Jaiswal and Mukesh made their Test debuts in the two-match series against the West Indies last month. Mukesh also received his maiden ODI cap in the ensuing three-match series and impressed one and all.

The next five matches will present opportunities for the players to stake a claim as India continue to audition for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

West Indies, on the other hand, have a strong squad at their disposal. The Windies have recalled ODI skipper Shai Hope back in the side alongside Oshane Thomas, who also made his comeback in the 50-over squad.

Nicholas Pooran, who smashed a blistering century in the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) final, is also a part of the squad along with Shimron Hetmyer.