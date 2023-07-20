India tour of West Indies 2023 weather update: Trinidad weather report for July 20-24 for 2nd IND vs WI Test

Team India will square off against the West Indies in the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, starting on Thursday, July 20. The Men in Blue are currently 1-0 up in the two-match series and will look to inflict a whitewash over the Windies.

The visitors wrapped up the first Test within three days in Dominica. After bowling out the hosts for 150 runs in the first innings, India piled up 421/5, thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Men in Blue then bowled out the hosts for 130 runs in the second innings to win the match by an innings and 141 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball, returning with 12 wickets in the match.

Team India will look to continue their winning momentum in the second Test in Trinidad and keep their winning run going in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination, heading into the second Test. It will give the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and others to stake a claim in the red-ball side.

West Indies, on the other hand, have a lot of areas to improve on. They failed both with the bat and the ball and succumbed to an innings defeat. The Windies will look to come up with an improved performance and win the match to level the series.

Trinidad weather - Queen's Park Oval weather for July 20-24 - Rains predicted on Day 1, 4, and 5

The rain didn't have much of an impact in the first Test between India and the West Indies. However, the second match in Trinidad is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Day 1, 4, and 5.

The first day has a chance of precipitation throughout the day, while the fourth and fifth days will see rain playing spoilsport during the morning sessions.

The temperature will also be on the higher side, ranging between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, it is expected to be extremely humid with the real feel being almost five to six degrees higher than the original temperature.