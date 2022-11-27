"India tried him as an opener, but couldn't get the desired results" - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant's T20I game

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes that the Men in Blue should pick Sanju Samson over Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper-batter's role in T20Is.

Jaffer highlighted how Pant has struggled for form in the shortest format in his recent outings. He also pointed out how the ploy to promote the southpaw to the opening spot didn't yield positive results in the T20I series against New Zealand.

The 44-year-old opined that while there is still uncertainty over Samson's place in the ODI team, he deserves to be given consistent opportunities in T20Is, given his recent form. Jaffer made these comments during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo on Sunday, November 27. He said:

"I feel that in T20 cricket, it is important to give Samson the preference. With Rishabh Pant, we have seen that he has been inconsistent while batting in the middle order. India tried him as an opener, but couldn't get the desired results."

He added:

"I believe that Samson should be given a prolonged run in T20 cricket at the very least. In ODIs, the team management is forced to drop him in order to accommodate an all-rounder."

Notably, Samson didn't feature in a single match in the three-match T20I series in New Zealand. While the right-handed batter was a part of the playing XI for the ODI series opener, he had to make way for Deepak Hooda in the ensuing fixture despite his crucial 36-run knock.

"Pant should definitely be the first choice in ODIs" - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer went on to say that the team management should continue backing Rishabh Pant in 50-over cricket, stating that the player has been very impressive in the particular format.

The cricketer-turned-coach believes that Pant should be India's first-choice wicketkeeper in ODI cricket. He explained:

"Rishabh Pant's form in ODIs has been very good. He has been averaging close to 50 in the format lately. This was why the team management backed him over Sanju Samson. I believe that Pant should definitely be the first choice in ODIs."

Pant has failed to make a significant impact with the bat so far in the New Zealand tour. The 25-year-old managed to score just 17 runs from two T20Is at an underwhelming strike rate of 94.44. He suffered yet another failure in the ODI series opener, being dismissed for 15 off 23 balls.

